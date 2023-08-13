Biden Spending Plan: $800 Million to Fight Fentanyl but $24 Billion for Ukraine

The White House is asking Congress to spend another $24 billion fighting Russia in Ukraine — but just $800 million to fight fentanyl and other lethal drugs in U.S. communities. That spending request seeks an extra $300 for Ukraine aid for every $1 it seeks for counter-drug programs. In 2022, roughly 110,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, principally, from the fentanyl smuggled in from China and Mexico via free-trade routes.

President Joe Biden and Congress have already spent more than $100 billion to defend Ukraine in the war, which has now turned into a high-casualty, no-negotiations stalemate.Since his inauguration, Biden has done little to stem the tide of drugs that accompany migrants from Mexico. For example, in 2023, his deputies signed a deal to streamline the flow of migrants from Mexico but have merely continued vague negotiations over drugs.The White House request to Congress also asks for roughly $3.3 billion to speed the inflow of migrants. The number means that Biden’s deputies want to spend $4.00 importing additional migrants for every $1.00 spent on excluding drugs.

