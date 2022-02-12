NEW YORK POST:

President Biden’s high-stakes phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin got underway Saturday morning as tensions over Ukraine reached a fever pitch.

The conversation, arranged hastily on Friday, came at what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “a pivotal moment” of diplomacy as Russia continued to mass more than 130,000 troops and heavy military equipment along its border with Ukraine.

“So far, we’ve only seen escalation from Moscow,” Blinken said Saturday after speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “This is a pivotal moment. We’re prepared for whatever should happen.”

Biden was secluded at Camp David, the presidential retreat in the Maryland mountains, for the call, his first direct conversation with Putin since December.

They spoke soon after Putin wrapped up a lengthy conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in which the two discussed “the conditions for security and stability in Europe,” the Élysée Palace said Saturday.

