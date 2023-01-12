President Biden sparred with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday, following revelations that a second batch of classified documents had been discovered at one of Biden’s homes in Delaware.

The White House Counsel’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday, saying it had initiated a search of Biden’s homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington after news of the first stash broke this week and found documents in the Wilmington home’s garage.

“Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy asked.

“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it’ll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way my Corvette is in a locked garage. It’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” Biden responded.

“So the documents were in a locked garage,” Doocy prompted.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” Biden said. “I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

Biden went on to say that the White House Counsel’s Office searched his two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington this week after revelations about a collection of Obama-era classified documents at a think tank in Washington. Biden is facing growing scrutiny for his handling of classified documents, and the White House says it is fully cooperating with a Justice Department investigation.

