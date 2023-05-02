Joe Biden sparked backlash after telling a White House attendee to ‘hush up, boy’, during an event celebrating Islamic holiday Eid-al-Fitr.

The awkward exchange came as the audience member, who is believed to be a Muslim man, interrupted the president as he marked the occasion before a packed crowd.

‘You want to come and make a speech?’ Biden responded after he was heckled from the audience.

‘Hush up, boy, as my mother would say’ he continued in a mimicked Southern drawl, a remark which was met with laughter from the other attendees.

The president has previously come under fire for using the term ‘boy’ in other racially-charged remarks, most recently in February, when he used the phrase while referring to the first black governor of Maryland, Wes Moore.

READ MORE