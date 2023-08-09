Biden Snubbed: Brazil Leaves U.S. out of Amazon Summit Despite $500M Donation

Brazil failed to invite the United States to participate in the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) summit beginning on Tuesday – a notable omission given that President Joe Biden pledged 2.5 billion Brazilian reais ($500 million) to Brazil’s Amazon Fund this year.

Other countries that donated to the fund, such as Norway and Germany, are reportedly slated to participate in the summit by sending representatives.

The two-day ACTO summit hosted in the city of Belém by radical leftist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will gather the presidents of Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, and Peru, in addition to the European representatives.Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro was slated to participate in the encounter but canceled his participation early Tuesday morning “on medical recommendation” due to an alleged ear infection; Venezuelan “vice president” Delcy Rodríguez will attend in his stead.Ecuador and Suriname, also ACTO members, will reportedly be represented by their ministers.

