NEW YORK POST:

President Biden called NBC journalist Lester Holt a “wise guy” Thursday when the veteran TV anchor pointed out that Biden erroneously said high inflation would be temporary and that instead it surged to a new 40-year high.

“I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is,” Holt said during Biden’s first TV interview of 2022.

“Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit,” Biden said. “And I understand, that’s your job.”

The federal Consumer Price Index found overall consumer costs up 7.5 percent in January versus one year earlier — dashing White House predictions that the figure would begin to fall.

Biden in December claimed that the prior month’s 6.8 percent annual inflation rate was likely the “peak.” He said in July that inflation was “temporary” when it was around 5 percent.

