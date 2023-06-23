During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House Thursday, Joe Biden stumbled around holding the guy’s hand while appearing perpetually confused.

Biden, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slowly lowers his hand from his heart after realizing they're playing the Indian national anthem first pic.twitter.com/hcb0cpjFmN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

In one hilarious moment, the pair stood for the playing of their respective county’s national anthems. When the band began to play, Biden raised his hand to his heart, but then slowly realised they were playing the Indian anthem, not the U.S. one.

Adding to the complete cringe, Biden then lowered his hand bit by bit, as if no one would notice.