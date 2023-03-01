Breitbart

President Joe Biden faced a wave of backlash over what was deemed a “racist” comment of his implying that white men are unintelligent, after stating, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” at a reception honoring African Americans throughout the country’s history. During a White House reception marking Black History Month on Monday, President Biden stated that “black history matters” after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly rejected a high school Advance Placement course for African American studies following his “Stop Woke Act,” which aims to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the state’s public schools. “It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: history matters. History matters and black history matters,” he said to the roughly 400 people in attendance. “I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation.” “That’s what great nations do,” he added. Paying tribute to the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) collaborative umbrella council composed of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities, also known as the “Divine Nine,” the president said, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” “I know where the power is,” he added. “You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine.”

