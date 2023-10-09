Biden Slammed for Hosting BBQ While Hamas Holds Americans Captive

The Biden White House was reportedly in the midst of hosting a barbecue, even as Americans were announced as among those confirmed killed or taken hostage during Hamas’ surprise attack over the weekend.The White House National Security Council verified Sunday that multiple Americans lost their lives in the unexpected assault by Hamas on Israel.Meanwhile, on Monday, a memo detailing the scheduled barbeque was revealed.“The President and First Lady are hosting a barbecue for White House Executive Residence staff and their families,” the memo reads.In response, many expressed outrage over the event in light of reports of an unknown number of missing and murdered Americans.“While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band,” wrote Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

