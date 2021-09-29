NY Post

The Ranking Member of the House Armed Services committee slammed President Biden on Wednesday for the “extraordinary disaster” of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in which 13 service members were killed, calling the president “delusional” in his assessment of the event. In his opening statement prior to hearing the testimony of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) accused Biden of misleading the American people after vowing to stay in Afghanistan until all Americans were out, adding that the withdrawal operation “will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership.” “I fear the president may be delusional,” Rogers said. “This wasn’t an extraordinary success, it was an extraordinary disaster. It will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership.” Milley appeared before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday for a second day to review the 20-year Afghanistan war and the botched withdrawal that ultimately led to the deaths of 13 US service members.

