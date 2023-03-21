President Joe Biden signed a pair of bills into law on Monday that would declassify information related to the origins of the coronavirus and overturn the controversial Washington, DC, soft-on-crime bill.

The Covid-19 Origin Act, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), unanimously passed both chambers of Congress.

The bill directs the Director of National Intelligence to “declassify any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin” of the coronavirus.

