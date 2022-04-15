NY Post

President Biden was left empty-handed following an address at a North Carolina university Thursday. Biden, 79, had just finished delivering a nearly 40-minute speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro when he turned toward stage right with his paw outstretched in a handshake position. There was no one else on stage and no one from the applauding crowd approached the president to exchange the pleasantry, according to footage of the event. The Democrat did press some flesh at the start of the speech, shaking hands with Malcolm Hawkins, the electrical engineering student who introduced him.

