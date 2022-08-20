President Biden will host a summit next month aimed at countering racism and “hate-fueled violence” in the U.S., the White House announced Friday.

White House officials described the Sept. 15 event as a stand against “the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

Mr. Biden will deliver the keynote address at the “United We Stand Summit” where he will highlight the response of the Biden-Harris administration response to hate and “put forward a shared vision for a more united America,” officials said.

“As President Biden said in Buffalo after the horrific mass shooting earlier this year, in the battle for the soul of our nation ‘we must all enlist in this great cause of America,’” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The United We Stand Summit will present an important opportunity for Americans of all races, religions, regions, political affiliations, and walks of life to take up that cause together.”

