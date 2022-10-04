NY Post

The US will dispatch another $625 million in military aid to Ukraine from its own stocks a day after President Biden sought to boost the American defense stockpile after sending more than 20 such packages over the past year. The latest shipment will include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket systems (HIMARS), the Pentagon said Tuesday. Senior defense officials have said the rocket launchers’ high-precision capabilities have contributed to Kyiv’s recent battlefield gains. The package will also include 16 155mm howitzers, 75,000 accompanying artillery rounds and an additional 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine Systems; 16 105mm howitzers; 30,000 120mm mortar rounds; 200 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles; 200,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and Claymore anti-personnel munitions. The shipment is the 22nd sent to Ukraine under the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority since August of last year. In fiscal year 2022, which began on Oct. 1, 2021 and ended Saturday, Biden ordered more than $8 billion in military equipment and weapons for Ukraine. Other funding, such as the $1.1 billion package announced Sept. 28, have come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows Washington to purchase and procure weapons and other military capabilities for Kyiv rather than sending items from the Pentagon’s stocks.

