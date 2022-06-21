NY Post

As Americans struggle to keep their heads above water amid inflation-fueled price hikes, a beach-strolling President Biden lashed out at a reporter Monday for daring to ask about the possibility of a US recession. Asked on the sand near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., about economic experts “saying a recession is more likely than ever,” Biden barked: “Not — the majority of them aren’t saying that. Come on, don’t make things up, OK? “Now you sound like a Republican politician,” the president griped, before realizing how he came off and insisting, “I’m joking. That was a joke.” The president, who emerged two days after falling off his bike nearby, proceeded to call for higher taxes on the wealthy while blaming oil companies for record-high prices at the pump. “But all kidding aside, no, I don’t think it is [inevitable],” Biden said. “I was talking to [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers this morning and there’s nothing inevitable about a recession.”

