CNBC:

President Joe Biden said Thursday that NATO would respond “in kind” if Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

“We will respond if he uses it,” Biden said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The nature of the response depends on the nature of the use.”

The president spoke after a marathon of summit meetings with the European Union, G-7 partners and NATO allies.

Biden also said he would support an effort to expel Russia from the G-20 group of economies.

The president declined to say whether the United States has evidence that China has helped Russia evade sanctions or sold American high tech equipment to Russia in violation of export bans.

“I think that China understands that its economic futures much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia,” said Biden. “And so I am hopeful that he does not get engaged,” Biden said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden said NATO leaders discussed the need for NATO and the EU to set up a system to review any sanctions violations and “where, when and how” Russia is able to buy banned products.

READ MORE