Biden says there’s ‘no question’ Trump engaged in an insurrection in his first response to Colorado disqualification as Republicans threaten to take Joe off their state ballots as revenge

Reporter: Is Trump an insurrectionist?



Biden: I think it’s certainly self-evident… He certainly supported insurrection, no question about it, none, zero. He seems to be doubling down on everything. pic.twitter.com/R1tcZO0kXy — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

President Joe Biden allied himself with Colorado Supreme Court justices who determined in their bombshell ruling that knocked him off the state ballot that he engaged in ‘insurrection’ against the nation.That finding was a key element of the stunning legal decision Tuesday that found that Trump, by violating his oath and engaging in ‘insurrection and rebellion’ against the country, is disqualified from the ballot under the post Civil War 14th Amendment. Biden, who was Trump’s 2020 opponent, stayed out of the legal thicket generally on a case that has Trump and even some of his GOP rivals claiming an ‘abuse of power,’ said Trump had, in fact, fueled an insurrection.’I think it’s self-evident. You saw it all,’ Trump told reporters as he got off Air Force One on a trip to Milwaukee, a key political battleground where he beat Trump in 2020 but Trump’s forces claimed fraud.

