BIDEN: "The Constitution is always evolving slightly" pic.twitter.com/zOpiTL9sh5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2022

In the past, both conservatives and liberals were able to agree on the fundamental values in the Constitution. While the parties certainly disagreed on which methods were most useful to achieve the ideals that the Founding Fathers laid out in the Constitution, both generally agreed the Constitution was an extremely important document that would stand the test of time. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made it clear that he no longer believes this to be true. Following Supreme Court Justice Steven Breyer’s retirement announcement, Biden was meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the newly-opened seat on the bench. During that meeting, Biden exposed the dangerous thinking that has infiltrated the minds of many on the left. “There’s always a renewed national debate every time we nominate…any president nominates a justice, because the Constitution is always evolving slightly, in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights, etc,” Biden said. This statement from Biden represents the fundamental disparity between conservatives and leftists in 2022. Conservatives believe the Constitution is unchanging and non-negotiable. The ideals laid out in this document are the very ones that define who we are as a country.

