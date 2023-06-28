President Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was losing the “war in Iraq” when he meant to say Ukraine — the second time in about 12 hours he mixed up the two war-torn nations.

BIDEN ON PUTIN: “He is clearly losing the war in Iraq”



Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever US president and is running for re-election next year — with his mental acuity already a major issue.

“He’s [Putin’s] clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,” Biden told reporters on the White House lawn as he departed for a day trip to Chicago.

On Tuesday night, the president made the exact same error while speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Md.

“Think about this,” Biden said. “If anybody told you — and my staff wasn’t so sure, either — that we’d be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it’s not likely.”

