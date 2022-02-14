NEW YORK POST:

The NFL’s dismal number of black head coaches shows a lack of “generic decency” from a league that hasn’t kept its promises, President Biden said in an interview airing Super Bowl Sunday.

“They haven’t lived up to what they committed to and lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams,” Biden told NBC News‘ Lester Holt, referencing the football league’s purported commitments to diversifying leadership.

“The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color as well as so diverse, that there’s not enough African American qualified coaches to manage these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it’s a standard that that they’d want to live up to,” the president said. “It’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement I think of just some generic decency.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged Wednesday that the NFL has fallen “short” in its goals of hiring more coaches of color and “is not doing a good enough job” in its efforts.

When asked if the NFL should be held to a higher standard on diversity issues because of its outsized cultural impact, Biden said he believed it should be held to a “reasonable standard.

