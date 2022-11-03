His Fraudulency Joe Biden raged against election deniers on Wednesday. You know, how they are a threat to our democracy and all that. And yet, this comes after Biden told the country the 2022 midterm elections could “easily be illegitimate.”

During his Wednesday night speech, Joe Biden, who is a proven racist and has been credibly accused of sexual assault, said the following:

As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America. For governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state, who won’t commit, that will not commit to accepting the results of the election that they’re running in. This is a path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful, and it’s un-American. … I hope you’ll ask a simple question of each candidate you might vote for. Will that person accept the legitimate will of the American people and the people voting in his district or her district? Will that person accept the outcome of the election, win or lose? The answer to that question is vital. And, in my opinion, it should be decisive. And the answer to that question hangs in the future of the country we love so much, and the fate of the democracy that has made so much possible for us.

“It’s unprecedented.”

