President Joe on Monday said he believes a deal to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza is near.After holding a ceremony to pardon two Thanksgiving turkeys, he was asked whether Israel and Hamas were close to a deal.’I believe, so,’ he said.

Hamas captured more than 200 hostages in its devastating Oct. 7 attack on Israel. On Sunday Michael Herzog, the country’s ambassador to Washington, said that he was ‘hopeful’ a deal would be reached within days.

