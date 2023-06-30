Daily Mail

Biden was asked about the damning report criticizing his administration

State Department released half of an 87-page report on the Friday before July 4

It laid out systematic problems with leadership before Afghanistan’s collapse

Both the Trump and Biden administrations were criticized in the internal review

A defiant President Joe Biden stood by his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and shrugged off a damning State Department report condemning his administration’s failure to prepare for the country’s rapid collapse. He was responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to block his $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan when a reporter asked for his reaction to the internal review of events leading to chaotic scenes in Kabul in August 2021. ‘Remember what I said? I said al-Qaeda wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right,’ Biden said before walking away. The investigation found serious pitfalls in leadership and questions about who was in charge before and during the mayhem, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians. Before the mayhem unfolded, Biden promised a safe withdrawal and said it was ‘highly unlikely’ the Taliban would take over Afghanistan.

