The horrific mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left 31 people dead and dozens more injured have thrust the issue of gun violence into the center of the 2020 presidential campaign — with calls growing louder in the Democratic field for the return of an assault-weapons ban. Many in the record-setting field of two-dozen Democratic White House hopefuls already supported the ban, but the weekend tragedies have emboldened those calls as candidates highlight and in some cases build upon their gun control platforms. Primary front-runner Joe Biden went so far Monday as to say he’s coming for those guns. The former vice president, in a CNN interview, said that a Biden administration would push for a “national buyback program” to get such firearms “off the street.” Asked what he’d say to gun owners worried that Biden would be coming for their guns, he quickly answered: “Bingo! You’re right, if you have an assault weapon.” “The fact of the matter is [assault weapons] should be illegal. Period,” Biden said. “The Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame-thrower.” Biden has long supported bans on assault weapons and firearms with high-capacity magazines, as well as universal background checks for gun purchases. As a senator from Delaware, Biden had a large role in crafting the 1994 assault-weapons ban. The bill was quickly signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton after narrowly passing the Senate in a 52-48 vote. The law – which prohibited civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms defined as assault weapons as well as certain large-capacity ammunition magazines – expired in 2004. Attempts to reauthorize the ban over the past 15 years have been unsuccessful.

