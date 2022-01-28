DAILYMAIL.COM

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby revealed that troops from Fort Bragg, Fort Carson and Fort Campbell are among the 8,500 on heightened alert

Biden and Zelensky had a phone call today where the president reportedly told the Ukrainian leader to brace for an imminent invasion

The Defense Department is preparing for a potential deployment into Europe

NATO and US sent letters to Putin dismissing his main security demands around Ukraine, amid fear of war

John Sullivan, America’s man in Russia, was pictured delivering the letter by hand in Moscow late last night

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said there is ‘little room for optimism’ as Russia considers its response

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s top negotiator, left door to more talks open but said decision will be up to Putin

Ukrainian troops were pictured training with British NLAW anti-tank weapons, as they prepared for invasion

President Joe Biden reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to brace his country for a certain Russian invasion.

Biden told Zelensky that an invasion is virtually certain and to ‘prepare for impact,’ CNN reported. He said Kiev could be ‘sacked’ by Russian forces. He reportedly said Ukraine would not be getting significantly more military help, including reiterating that no U.S. troops would be deployed there, nor would there be preemptive sanctions on Russia or any progress with NATO. A Ukrainian official told CNN that the call between the two leaders ‘did not go well.’ The warning was not part of a White House readout provided after the call – and the spokesperson for the National Security Council Emily Horne called CNN’s reporting ‘not true’ in a tweet. ‘This is not true. President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has previously said this publicly & we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false,’ Horne wrote. ‘Also, no one said “sacked.” The only person who should be “sacked” is the anonymous source who is circulating an inaccurate portrayal of this conversation,’ Horne added in a statement to CNN. The two world leaders conversed on the phone as the Department of Defense was issuing a chilling warning that same afternoon that a Russian invasion into Ukraine ‘could be imminent’ amid a drastic increase in combat forces at the former Soviet state’s borders. ‘We continue to see, including in the last 24 hours, more accumulation of credible combat forces arrayed by the Russians in, again, the western part of their country and in Belarus,’ Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference.

Read more at the DailyMail