Installed puppet President Joe Biden deflected questions regarding Saudi Arabia’s concerns over US strategic oil reserves by urging people to take Covid shots.

In recent months, Biden has been tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserves to lower gas prices in the run-up to the midterms, however the Saudis have caught on and warned the administration not to manipulate the oil market.

When a reporter asked Biden about this important development Tuesday, Biden dismissed the question.

“Get your Covid shot,” Biden told the reporter.

Reporter: "What's your reaction to the Saudis on oil urging the US not to use the reserves"?
Biden: "Get your Covid shot".



The shot is Biden’s fifth Covid jab, and comes after he sustained a prolonged bout of Covid-19 over the summer, despite his other four jabs.

As Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pointed out, Biden’s fifth jab also comes a month after he declared the pandemic over.

Evidently forgetting he said that, Biden on Tuesday went back to calling the pandemic a “global health emergency.”

