Biden says Gavin Newsom ‘could have the job I’m looking for’

President Joe Biden gave one of his strongest hints yet that Governor Gavin Newsom could one day take his job as he took the stage with Gwen Stefani at the star-studded APEC summit kick-off party.

After spending four hours in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the 80-year-old relaxed as he spoke at a reception in San Francisco, and lavished praise on the Democrat who has sparked furious speculation of a 2024 run.

Newsom has insisted he won’t take on Biden in this White House race despite the president’s dire polls, but there is every indication he will throw his hat into the ring for 2028.

‘I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man,’ Biden told gathered Asia Pacific leaders, after Newsom warmed up the crowd with lively and fluid remarks where he praised his state’s diversity.

