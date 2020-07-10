Fox News:
A task force set up by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., this week released a broad array of policy recommendations for the party’s convention platform — part of an effort to find common ground between the party’s center and its left flank.
“Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction,” Sanders said in a statement.
Biden, meanwhile, said it was a “bold, transformative platform for our party and for our country.”
ECONOMY & HEALTHCARE
- 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, as well as a $15 minimum wage
- study the issue of reparations to Black Americans for their years in slavery.
- banning of chokeholds, investments in “community policing” and investigating patterns of police misconduct.
- “high-quality public option plan…without deductibles” administered by the government, not private companies, with no co-pays, allowing people to enroll in Medicare at 60 instead of 65.
IMMIGRATION
- extend coverage from the Affordable Care Act to those illegal immigrants brought to the country as children
- repeal of a number of policies from the Trump administration, including the travel bans on countries deemed by the administration to represent security risks.
- end to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, whereby migrants are kept south of the border while their hearings went ahead.
- end the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with Northern Triangle countries that had allowed migrants to be either stopped there, or returned to those countries.
EDUCATION
- tripling Title 1 funding to eliminate funding differences between white and majority minority districts.
- ban for-profit private charter schools, and also opposes private school vouchers.
- It would also reinstate Obama-era Title IX protections for transgender students.
- it calls for grants for historically black colleges and universities,
- community colleges tuition free. On student debt,
- it would forgive up to 50G in student debt for those in public services, cancel loans for public servantts teachers or disabled students.
- It would also forgive all undergraduate tuition related debt from two and four year colleges for debt holders earning up to 125,000
