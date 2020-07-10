Fox News:

A task force set up by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., this week released a broad array of policy recommendations for the party’s convention platform — part of an effort to find common ground between the party’s center and its left flank.

“Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction,” Sanders said in a statement.

Biden, meanwhile, said it was a “bold, transformative platform for our party and for our country.”

ECONOMY & HEALTHCARE

12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, as well as a $15 minimum wage

study the issue of reparations to Black Americans for their years in slavery.

banning of chokeholds, investments in “community policing” and investigating patterns of police misconduct.

“high-quality public option plan…without deductibles” administered by the government, not private companies, with no co-pays, allowing people to enroll in Medicare at 60 instead of 65.

IMMIGRATION

extend coverage from the Affordable Care Act to those illegal immigrants brought to the country as children

repeal of a number of policies from the Trump administration, including the travel bans on countries deemed by the administration to represent security risks.

end to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, whereby migrants are kept south of the border while their hearings went ahead.

end the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with Northern Triangle countries that had allowed migrants to be either stopped there, or returned to those countries.

EDUCATION

tripling Title 1 funding to eliminate funding differences between white and majority minority districts.

ban for-profit private charter schools, and also opposes private school vouchers.

It would also reinstate Obama-era Title IX protections for transgender students.

it calls for grants for historically black colleges and universities,

community colleges tuition free. On student debt,

it would forgive up to 50G in student debt for those in public services, cancel loans for public servantts teachers or disabled students.

It would also forgive all undergraduate tuition related debt from two and four year colleges for debt holders earning up to 125,000

