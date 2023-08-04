Biden roasted for ‘Dark Brandon’ coffee mug campaign video: ‘Max cringe’

President Joe Biden advertised a mug for his reelection campaign Thursday by sharing a video appearing to drink a cup of coffee emblazoned with his “Dark Brandon” persona.

A cup of Joe never tasted better.



Grab yours: https://t.co/4fbxCBQNPZ pic.twitter.com/s2qboyE7C1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023

President Joe Biden tweeted, “A cup of Joe never tasted better,” along with a video of himself appearing to drink a cup of coffee from a mug showing his face with glowing laser eyes. He declared in the video, “I like my coffee dark.”

The tweet linked to his official campaign website selling the mug for $22 with the description, “Dark Brandon, dark roast. Tea drinkers welcome. Purchase is a donation to Biden Victory Fund. AMERICAN MADE | UNION PRINTED.”

The “Dark Brandon” meme emerged from the left as an edgy and intimidating version of the president that was a parody of the earlier Dark MAGA meme. The meme also seeks to co-opt the “Let’s go Brandon” meme that originated among conservatives online after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed a profane anti-Biden chant at sporting events was actually fans chanting “Let’s go, Brandon!”

