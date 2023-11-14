Biden rips ‘prick’ ex-Obama guru David Axelrod as 2024 tensions grow: report

President Biden has disparaged veteran Democratic political strategist David Axelrod as a “prick” for questioning whether the commander-in-chief should seek a second term — as a spate of polling shows the incumbent losing next year to former President Donald Trump.

The 80-year-old Biden’s hot temper and penchant for profanity are open secrets in Washington, and his disparagement of Axelrod — as reported Monday by Politico columnist Jonathan Martin — is the latest sign of strife between Biden loyalists and veterans of the Barack Obama administration.

Axelrod, best known for masterminding Obama’s election victories in 2008 and 2012, initially stated earlier this month that Biden should consider his position, after a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden losing to Trump, 77, in five of six states likely to decide the outcome of the 2024 vote.

“Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” Axelrod posted on X.

READ MORE