Biden ripped for linking minority workers to those ‘without high school diplomas’

President Biden has been ripped as racist after he inferred that African-American and Hispanic workers are the ones “without high school diplomas” in another humiliating gaffe.

The 80-year-old president was touting the economy at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland on Thursday when he made his latest blunder.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly – and I’ve focused on this my whole career – particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said in televised remarks.

However according to the transcript released by the White House, there was supposed to be the word “and” separating the African American, Hispanic workers and veterans from those without high school diplomas.

Biden’s speech would then read: “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly – and I’ve focused on this my whole career – particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas.”

