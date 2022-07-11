President Joe Biden faced instant backlash Sunday night after he sent out a tweet blaming Republicans for the country’s economic troubles.

“Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs,” Biden tweeted.

GOP lawmakers and conservative commentators slammed the claim as Americans continue to be hammered by high prices at the gas pumps and supermarkets amid high inflation rates.

“Joe Biden believes that the American people are fools,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) tweeted in response.

Economist Brian Riedl said Biden was using Republicans as a scapegoat for the country’s problems.

