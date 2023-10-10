Biden Restored over $700 Million to Jihadist-Linked U.N. Palestinian Agency

President Joe Biden’s decision to restore funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an organization for decades facing accusations of fueling radical Islam and antisemitism in Gaza, attracted renewed condemnations in the aftermath of Hamas’s unprecedented massacre of Israeli civilians this weekend.

Hamas, a genocidal Sunni jihadist terror organization, unleashed a wave of violence across Israel on Saturday featuring thousands of rockets fired into Israeli communities and the invasion of residential areas by scores of brutal terrorists.

The terrorists slaughtered Israeli civilians, including infants and the elderly, and desecrated corpses, filming their gruesome acts and uploading them online. At a peace music festival, the jihadists opened fire on, beat, tortured, and abducted unsuspecting attendees. Israeli news outlets reported the discovery of the headless bodies of babies in communities ravaged by Hamas members.

