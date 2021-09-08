Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s administration is asking Congress to authorize about $6.4 billion in American taxpayer money to bring 95,000 Afghans to the United States for permanent resettlement. In a call with reporters on Tuesday, administration officials said the White House would request Congress to authorize about $6.4 billion in funding to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans across the U.S. Pro-mass migration groups had asked Biden to authorize $8 billion in funds for Afghans. Roughly $1.7 billion of the funding will go toward “funding and resources to the Afghans to help them set up a new home in the U.S.,” NBC News reports. In total, the administration official said they have already brought 65,000 Afghans to the U.S. for permanent resettlement over the last month and expect to bring an additional 30,000 Afghans to the U.S. The administration’s goal to resettle in the U.S. about 95,000 Afghans is the first glimpse into Biden’s massive resettlement operation — the largest since former President Barack Obama brought more than 12,000 Syrians to the U.S. from 2012 to 2016. Though Biden has pitched the Afghan resettlement as a commitment to the nation’s allies in the Afghanistan War, the overwhelming majority of Afghans arriving in the U.S. do not qualify for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) or even P-2 visas. Those visa programs are reserved only for Afghans and their families who worked directly for the U.S. Armed Forces. Instead, the majority of Afghans are arriving on “humanitarian parole” and some are coming on refugee status. An estimated 50,000 Afghans will be brought to the U.S. as parolees where they will stay at a number of U.S. military bases and receive one-time $1,250 payments.

Read more at Breitbart