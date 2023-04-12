Earlier this week we found out that Biden was in on the unprecedented, unnecessary and unlawful raid on President Trump’s iconic home Mar-a-Lago.

Now we know that Biden was totally behind the raid because he had to remove President Trump’s executive privilege so the raid could occur. Only Biden could do that.

Right after the illegal raid on Mar-a-Lago, Attorney Mike Davis went on FOX News. He pointed out that the raid was unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful. President Trump had the Presidential Records Act that allowed him to take whatever documents he wanted, classified or not, with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

There must have been a major reason why Biden and AG Garland would raid the President’s iconic home to take documents from President Trump. It was suggested that Biden wanted to steal President Trump’s documents that showed the criminal acts by the Clintons, Obamas, Bidens and the corrupt DOJ and FBI. The documents were related to the Russia collusion lie made up against President Trump.

Now we know there is more to this story.

This week more evidence came out that Biden was involved with the raid on Mar-a-Lago:

…new NARA records obtained through America First Legal’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirmed that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ). It appears that the Biden White House and DOJ coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid by way of a “special access request.”

