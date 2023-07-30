Biden Regime Raises Alarm on Suspected Chinese Malware in U.S. Power and Communication Networks that Can Disrupt Military Operations During Conflict

Gateway Pundit

The Biden regime is currently engaged in an extensive hunt for malicious computer code suspected to have been hidden by China within U.S. infrastructure network, The New York Times reported Saturday. These systems control power grids, communication systems, and water supplies that serve both the general public and military bases in the United States and around the world, according to U.S. military, intelligence, and national security officials. The detection of this malware has triggered multiple meetings in the White House’s Situation Room in recent months, igniting fears that Chinese hackers, likely linked to the People’s Liberation Army, have planted this code with the intention to disrupt U.S. military operations in the event of a conflict, specifically over Taiwan. Senior officials from the National Security Council, the Pentagon, the Homeland Security Department, and the nation’s spy agencies have convened to understand the scale of the issue and formulate a response. Members of Congress, state governors, and utility companies have been briefed by Biden administration officials on the findings. These officials have also confirmed some conclusions about the operation in interviews with The New York Times. The malware has been described as a “ticking time bomb” by one congressional official. Its potential to give China the power to disrupt American military deployments or resupply operations by severing access to power, water, and communication lines to U.S. military bases is a chilling prospect. Moreover, because this infrastructure also serves homes and businesses of ordinary Americans, the potential impact could be even more far-reaching. This elusive code, which the U.S. government has been trying to locate and eliminate, is more pervasive both within the United States and at American facilities abroad than initially realized. However, officials admit they are yet to fully understand the extent of the code’s infiltration, primarily due to its sophisticated concealment.

