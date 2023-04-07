The Biden regime on Holy Thursday blamed President Trump for their historic surrender to the Taliban and retreat from Afghanistan in September 2021.

OMG – you talk about a damn lying POS.



National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby on Thursday defended the Biden regime for the historic defeat.

Kirby bragged about shipping 100,000 UNVETTED Afghans to the US. He said NOTHING about the thousands of Americans and Green Card holders the Biden regime left behind.

Kirby said the reports that the US left billions of dollars of US military equipment to the Talbian was “ludicrous.”

As was previously reported — Here are photos of the tens of billions of dollars of US equipment Joe Biden left behind for the Taliban.

