BIDEN REGIME J6 PRISONER Forced To Eat & Sleep for DAYS in Cell with Overflowing FILTHY TOILET Surrounded by “TONS OF HUMAN FECES”! Readers – Please File a Complaint With WARDEN JONES & DOC Director Thomas Faust! INFO BELOW!

A DC Gitmo Detainee that has been arbitrarily thrown in “the hole” of DC Gitmo was left for an entire weekend in a cell with a backed up toilet and surrounded by built-up, black colored and “terrible smelling” human feces.

January 6th defendant Brandon Fellows was forced to urinate in the black moldy sink (where he obtains his drinking water from) for the duration of the weekend and eat his food and sleep three feet away from the filthy overflowed UNSANITARY toilet.

Although he pleaded with guards he was LITERALLY not allowed outside of the tiny feces filled cell for, even to shower, from Friday afternoon until Monday.

Read more at Gateway Pundit