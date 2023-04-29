The Biden administration has shown a lack of willingness to negotiate with congressional Republicans on handling the fast-approaching debt ceiling limit. According to Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, it was a show of “arrogance” by the Democrats and the Biden administration.

Moore said they perceive the American people as their “subjects.”

“It’s much how when they were the one-party rule in D.C. before we got the House this time, and it was just arrogance,” the Alabama Republican lawmaker said. “It was just, ‘Oh, by the way, the American people are our subjects, and we’ll do as we please.’ President Biden really wants to be king. If he had his way, he’d just get a clean debt ceiling and do whatever he wants to do. We’re just not going to allow that. We’re going to fight every step of the way. The people put us in the majority in the House to do that. I am so pleased we got something out that I think it’s one of the biggest spending cuts in the history of the country.”

“Not to pat ourselves on the back too much, Jeff, because the way spending went out of control with COVID, us just reeling all of that back,” Moore continued. “I mean, yeah, it’s the largest spending cut in the history of the country. But the Democrats just want to continue on a path of just running it off the cliff. With the COVID money, $783 million went to federal prisoners — checks to federal prisoners, the just kind of crazy spending that we’re all paying a price for in the devaluation of the American dollar and inflation. So, we’ve got to cut it, nip it in the bud and give our Senate something to fight with.”

