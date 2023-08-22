Biden quietly sells off border wall material so the project can not begin again

On Joe Biden’s first day in the White House, he put a stop to the border wall construction. Biden is vehemently anti-wall and border control. Now the Department of Defense is quietly selling off materials that were purchased but not used. Joe Biden does not want the construction of the border wall to begin again.

Republicans are trying to pass legislation to finish the wall. So, the Biden administration is selling off millions of dollars of border wall materials as quickly as possible. So far, 81 lots of 28-foot-tall hollow beams have been sold for about $2 million. There are photographs of steel “square structural tubes” for sale on GovPlanet, an online auction marketplace. It’s run by a publicly-traded Canadian company. The Department of Defense’s logistics agency confirmed to the Daily Upside and the New York Post that the beams are “excess border wall materials that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turned over to the DLA for disposition and are now for sale.”

