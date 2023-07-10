Biden quick to anger inside White House, often yells at aides: report

President Biden has displayed a hair-trigger temper with aides behind closed doors and is known for cursing out White House staffers, according to a new report — the latest to contradict the octogenarian’s carefully cultivated image as a folksy, kindly grandfather.

Current and former Biden aides told Axios the 80-year-old president has hurled insults such as “God dammit, how the f–- don’t you know this?!” and “Don’t f–-ing bulls— me!” and “Get the f–- out of here!”

Some say they are so fearful of the president’s wrath that they bring along colleagues to meetings as a kind of shield against Biden’s paint-stripping language.

“No one is safe,” not even senior aides, one administration official told the outlet.

In one particularly memorable exchange, Biden bore down on then-COVID czar and current White House chief of staff Jeff Zients in late 2021 for bungling the testing kit rollout for the Omicron variant.

