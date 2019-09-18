BREITBART:

Former Vice President Joe Biden made another gaffe on Tuesday, promising to put more women back to work than there are citizens in the entire United States.

“Why in god’s name shouldn’t we provide an $8,000 tax credit for everybody who has childcare costs,” Biden told an audience at the AFL-CIO of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s presidential summit. “It would put 720 million women back into the work force.”

The statement left many in attendance and those on social media confused, as the entire U.S. has a population estimated to be around 330 million. It is unclear what number the former vice president was attempting to reference.

The gaffe was only the latest in a string that has left even the former vice president’s staunchest allies concerned about his fitness for office. Since entering the presidential race, Biden has repeatedly confused time and place — most infamously in August when he claimed to be vice president during the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took place nearly a year after he left office. Biden has also on multiple occasions forgotten the name of his former running mate, Barack Obama, while touting their work together in the White House.