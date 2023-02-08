President Joe Biden set an optimistic tone in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening that Americans would be able to solve the country’s persistent problems — problems he helped create over a half-century.

Biden spoke about bringing back manufacturing jobs, for example — something his predecessor, President Donald Trump, did in groundbreaking fashion by scrapping the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and negotiating the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Biden voted for NAFTA and supported Most Favored Nation (MFN) status for China, generally credited with hurting manufacturing jobs.

In his State of the Union, Biden also spoke about the unfairness of the tax system — again, after fifty years in political life. Biden’s refrain is that the tax code allows the rich and corporations to get away with loopholes that leave them paying less than ordinary people — or nothing. Whatever the truth of that statement — and high earners generally pay disproportionately more taxes — Biden has been around the tax code for a while.

Biden also spoke about police reform — after sponsoring the 1994 crime bill often linked to mass incarceration.

