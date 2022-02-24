NEW YORK POST:

Last June, ahead of a Russia–US meeting, Time magazine conjured up a piece of embarrassing cover-art propaganda featuring Joe Biden’s aviator glasses reflecting Vladimir Putin. At last, a US president had Putin in his sights! Finally we’d get back to putting Russia in its place.

“How Biden Plans to Get Tough on Putin During Their Geneva Summit,” promised a breathless story by Brian Bennett. A senior administration official suggested Biden, despite the “chaos” that President Donald Trump had supposedly unleashed in the world, would use a combination of unity talk — everyone in Europe was on the same page about Russia, supposedly — and thinly veiled threats about retaliatory cyberattacks to show Putin who’s boss.

“The whole goal is to have [Putin] come away saying, ‘The Americans are onto us and have us encircled,’ ” the official told Bennett. The writer editorialized that “Biden is qualified to lead the approach. He’s spent decades in debates on US-Russian relations as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.”

Whew, then.

So how’d everything work out? Well, according to Bennett himself, in a follow-up piece that sounded a bit less like a fangirl transcribing a press release and more like someone who had actually observed Biden up close, noted that Putin seemed somehow to have been the one who came out on top.

