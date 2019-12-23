THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Joe Biden is supposedly the Democrat front runner for president, but less than 100 people turned out to see him in Iowa today.

Biden was holding a town hall meeting in Ottumwa, and according to a photo of the crowd, only 98 people turned out.

Look at this photo from Des Moines Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller via Twitter:

The photo shows a very tiny, but full, room at the Hotel Ottumwa.

During the event, Washington Post reporter Cleve R. Wootson, Jr. says a protester interrupted Biden to talk about medical errors, and Biden gave the disruptor–who was wearing a “Death By Medicine” t-shirt–the microphone.