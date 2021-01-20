President Joe Biden plans to sign 17 executive actions in the form of executive orders, memoranda, directives and letters just hours after being sworn-in as commander-in-chief Wednesday.

Biden’s day-one executive actions are expected to be the first steps in “delivering immediate relief for families across America that are struggling in the face of converging crises,” according to a press release This includes battling the COVID-19 pandemic, providing economic relief, handling climate change and advancing racial equity.

The actions, ranging from student loan forgiveness to a federal grounds mask mandate, will be signed at 4:15 p.m. CT in the Oval Office, according to Biden’s published schedule.

Several of the executive actions are direct reversals of former President Donald Trump’s previous policies, including rescinding the Muslim Ban, stopping border wall construction and reengaging with the World Health Organization.

