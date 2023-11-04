Biden Plan Seeks to Have Millions of Illegal Aliens ‘Check-In’ Annually After Release into U.S.

A plan sought by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would see illegal aliens released into the United States and only required to “check-in” with federal officials annually, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Claire Trickler-McNulty gave a presentation to the House Homeland Security Committee in September regarding details of the administration’s proposed “Release and Reporting Management” (RRM) program.

RRM would replace existing DHS programs to more quickly get illegal aliens into the U.S. interior after they have arrived at the southern border — turning the nation’s borders into a European-style checkpoint.

More here.