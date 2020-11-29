CNBC:

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he’s selected an all-female communications team to work for his administration.

It’s the first time in history that the senior communications roles in the White House will be filled entirely by women.

The seven women have a great deal of experience in Washington and close ties to Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced on Sunday that they have selected an all-female communications team, the first time in history that the senior communications roles in the White House will be filled entirely by women.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

The women on the team have a great deal of experience in Washington and close ties to Biden. They include Jennifer Psaki, who worked as President Barack Obama’s White House communications director and will be Biden’s White House press secretary.

