Biden Pentagon Denies It’s at War with Houthis, Despite Biden Submitting ‘War Powers’ Notifications to Congress

The Biden Pentagon is denying it is at war with the Iran-backed Houthi forces, even as President Joe Biden has submitted notifications of military action to Congress as require by the War Powers Resolution.

On January 18, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh was pressed by reporters if another round of U.S. military strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen meant that the U.S. was now at war with the Houthis. She, responded:

We are not at war with the Houthis. In terms of a definition, I think that would be more of a clear declaration from the United States.

However, Biden has submitted at least two notifications to Congress under the War Powers Resolution, which sets out the president’s reporting responsibilities on committing U.S. forces into hostilities “in the absence of a declaration of war.”

The War Powers Resolution requires the president to submit a report notifying Congress within 48 hours of introducing armed forces into “hostilities or situations where hostilities are imminent” and explaining why it was necessary, the constitutional and legislative authorities for doing so, and the estimated scope and duration of the hostilities or involvement.

The resolution also requires the president to provide information Congress may need to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities “with respect to committing the Nation to war and to the use of United States Armed Forces abroad.”

