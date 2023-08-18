Biden Oversees Record Border Crossers in U.S. with Unresolved Asylum Claims, Outpacing Populations of 11 States

Under President Joe Biden’s watch, now more than 1.6 million border crossers are in the United States with unresolved asylum claims.

The majority, based on federal data, will have their asylum claims denied. The data, reviewed and published by Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), reveals the extent to which Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is carrying out an expansive catch and release network, releasing tens of thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior every month — most with dubious asylum claims.

